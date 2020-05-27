සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 0:22

A+dog+in+USA+gets+infected+with+Coronavirus+

The global covid-19 epidemic is a serious threat to human society. A report from the US indicate that as the number of infected people continues to rise, pets are also at risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Covid 19, which began its expansion in Wuhan, China last year, has become a global pandemic with human transmission.

It has been revealed that dogs, a family pet in many homes, can also be infected with this deadly virus. This was after a Pug (dog breed) from North Carolina reported to be infected with covid-19.

Three people living in the same house with the dog were diagnosed with covid-19 infection. It is believed that one of them may have infected the dog.

In early March, for the first time in Hong Kong, a dog was reported to be infected with Covid-19. It was considered the first transmitted disease from humans to animals.

Last week, two pet cats from New York were reported to have contracted the virus. It was the first reported case in America where pets were infected with covid-19.

A tiger at the Bronze Zoo in the United States was recently infected with covid-19, and later, seven tigers in the zoo were infected. 

However, American Veterinary Specialists point out that there is insufficient evidence to say that the virus can be transmitted from pets to humans. They also point out that there is no need for routine screening of animals, since there are only a few cases of covid 19 infection in animals worldwide.

