Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 649 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



With the 19 identified now, the total number reported today has increased to 30. Yesterday (28), there were 31 patients identified.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 649

Recovered and discharged - 136

Active cases - 506

New Cases for the day - 30

Observation in Hospitals - 250

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Puttalam 41

Gampaha 39

Jaffna 16