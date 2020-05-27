සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thirty more Corona Virus infected patients identified yesterday

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 9:47

Thirty+more+Corona+Virus+infected+patients+identified+yesterday

With the identification of 30 more Corona Virus infected patients yesterday, the number of infected persons has increased to 649.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 506 infected persons are under treatment in hospitals.

At the same time two persons who were infected, fully recovered and left the hospital yesterday. The number of persons who have recovered so far is 136.

Meanwhile, with the decision of the Chief Health Medical Officer of the Central Colombo Health Medical Office and 12 Public Health Inspectors to withdraw from duties, the work of that division is being carried out further under his supervision, the Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said.

This group which carried out their duties at Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha where there were a large number of Corona Virus infected persons, decided to go into quarantine as authorities rejected the request made by them to subject them to PCR testing for the Corona Virus.

In the meantime, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that at present 3,609 persons are under quarantine at 32 Quarantine Centers.

The balance of the Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund has increased to Rs. 878 million. This is together with Rs. 5.5 million received for the fund yesterday.

 

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.