Thirty+more+Corona+Virus+infected+patients+identified+yesterday

With the identification of 30 more Corona Virus infected patients yesterday, the number of infected persons has increased to 649.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 506 infected persons are under treatment in hospitals.

At the same time two persons who were infected, fully recovered and left the hospital yesterday. The number of persons who have recovered so far is 136.

Meanwhile, with the decision of the Chief Health Medical Officer of the Central Colombo Health Medical Office and 12 Public Health Inspectors to withdraw from duties, the work of that division is being carried out further under his supervision, the Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said.

This group which carried out their duties at Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha where there were a large number of Corona Virus infected persons, decided to go into quarantine as authorities rejected the request made by them to subject them to PCR testing for the Corona Virus.

In the meantime, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that at present 3,609 persons are under quarantine at 32 Quarantine Centers.

The balance of the Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund has increased to Rs. 878 million. This is together with Rs. 5.5 million received for the fund yesterday.