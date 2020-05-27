China to support Sri Lanka's economic revival post Coronavirus pandemic

China says it will support Sri Lanka's economic revival post Coronavirus pandemic.

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, made these comments when he met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat last evening.

President Rajapaksa recalled that China supported Sri Lanka from the time of the signing of the historic Rubber-Rice Pact between the then Ceylon and China in 1952.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa pointed out that the coronavirus has had serious consequences for the global economy as well as for the Sri Lankan economy.

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador, who had a friendly discussion with the President, has stated that true friendship is staying together in good times as well as times of adversity.

The acting Ambassador said that Sri Lanka is a special friend of China and the two countries have a long-lasting friendship.

He also recalled that Sri Lanka stood in solidarity with China when China was badly affected with the coronavirus pandemic.

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador said that his government and the people of China were grateful for this response by Sri Lanka.

He therefore emphasized that China hopes to help Sri Lanka overcome its future challenges.