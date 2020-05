Director of the Ridgeway Children’s Hospital Dr. G. Wijesuriya has said that parents should be very alert on protecting their children from the Covid-19 virus.

Since during this time especially children do not leave home, when getting people to these houses and when parents associate persons externally, they should be very vigilant Dr. Wijesuriya said.

The views expressed by Director of the Ridgeway Children’s Hospital, Dr. G. Wijesuriya regarding this issue appear below in a video clip.