Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a successful treatment for over a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September.

Rishi Kapoor (4 September 1952 – 30 April 2020) was an actor, director and producer in Hindi cinema. He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. Rishi Kapoor’s first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974, according to foreign media reports.

Before his death he played leading roles in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, of which 36 were box office hits. He won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in 2011, and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017.

This was the Indian film fraternity's second loss in as many days with the death of Irrfan Khan reported yesterday.