The Army Commander said that the curfew to be imposed all island during the upcoming three days is a health curfew to protect the people within the risk of the Corona Virus in Sri Lanka.

Participating in the ‘Paththare Visthare” programme telecast over Hiru TV this morning, he said that although various countries throughout the world has given priority to various fields, Sri Lanka has given priority to the people when carrying out the Corona Virus Control procedures.