USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that USA is attentive about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health report.



The US has paid attention to this issue following the recent controversy over the health of the North Korean leader.



However, it was reported yesterday that satellite imagery has revealed that several luxury yachts belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were parked in Wonsang.



According to experts, the North Korean leader is said to be staying at Wonsang beach.



Western media reported that his heart condition was critical after undergoing a heart surgery last month.



The 36-year-old North Korean leader made his last public appearance on the 12th.