A+cut+in+private+sector+employees+

The Inter-Company Employees Union said that about two hundred thousand individuals have lost their jobs due to the massive cut in employees taking place in factories and institutions of the private sector.

Its President, former member of the Provincial Council Vasantha Samarasinghe said that with the situation that arose with the outbreak of the Corona Virus, the government should intervene directly.

Anyhow, Commissioner General of Labour A. Wimalaweera said that a survey is in operation to inquire into private sector organizations affected by the Corona Pandemic.

Gathering of information in connection with this has already commenced the Commissioner General of Labour said that by accessing the website of the Department of Labour, this information could be provided.