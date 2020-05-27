සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A new machine from I CERT to eradicate Corona Virus germs (photos and video)

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:21

The I CERT team which is renowned as a humanitarian rescue group in Sri Lanka, has created a mobile machine to spray chemicals for disinfection.

The significance of this machine is that the task of spraying disinfectants that has to be done by a large group can be carried out by one person.

Another significance is that this machine has the ability to disinfect small areas where a large population live and areas where big machines cannot negotiate.

It is said that the machine is due to be handed over to the Army, this evening.

This has been built under the supervision of founder and group leader of I CERT, Sam Chandrasoma and among the group of engineers who did so are Yohan Uthpala, Janith Dimantha and Hasitha Rangajith.

The building of the machine was sponsored by, Suranga Samarasinghe, Dr. Harshana, Artha Salgadoe, Deepal Peiris, Anushka Ranasinghe, Dimuthu Karunaratne and Kasun Perera of I CERT as well as Auto Miraj and Wurth organizations.





