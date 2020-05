Upali Fonseka, brother of veteran actress Malani Fonseka has passed away in England after becoming a victim of the Coronavirus.

He is the father of new generation actress Senali Fonseka and was 68 years of age at the time of his demise.

Meanwhile, the Hiru Reporter in London said that accordingly, the number of Sri Lankans and persons with Sri Lankan origin who died in England due to contracting the Coronavirus has now increased to 30.