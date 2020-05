Another aircraft belonging to SriLankan Airlines left for Kolkata at about 10.15 this morning to bring back another group of Sri Lankans stranded in India.

Flight UL 1118 is due to return to the island at about 5.15 pm today.

SriLankanairlines took steps to repatriate Sri Lankan students from India on four previous occasions.

Students who were stranded in Nepal and Bangladesh were also brought back to Sri Lanka by SriLankanairlines.