Hijaz Hisbullah’s petition postponed

The hearing of the petition filed at the Appeal Court requesting that an order be issued to produce in Court, Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Hisbullah who has been taken into custody and detained by the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with last year’s Easter Sunday attacks, has been postponed to 5 May.

This was when the two petitions in relation to this matter, filed by his wife and a brother were taken up for hearing in the presence of a panel of Appeal Court judges Kumuduni Wickremasinghe and Devika Abeyratne, today.

The respondents of the petitions the Attorney General and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department were not present at the Appeal Court.

During this instance the panel of Appeal Court judges ordered the petitioners’ factions to issue notice to the respondents once again.

The petitioning parties were also asked to submit facts at the next Court session regarding presenting two petitions in connection with one issue.