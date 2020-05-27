Carry out PCR testing for nursing staff as well – the Public Services United Nurses Union requests

The Public Services United Nurses Union (PSUNU) has requested health officials to subject nursing staff to PCR tests as well in the face of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Initially, nurses who treated Coronavirus infected patients should be subject to PCR testing, the President of the PSUNU, Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, said in a statement issued, otherwise he has mentioned that they could be facing unnecessary fear.

In addition, the Monk has said in the statement issued that step by step the overall nursing staff should be subject to the PCR test.