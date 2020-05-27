Several+Asian+countries+resume+internal+flights+

Domestic flights have resumed in some Asian countries that had been suspended due to the severe outbreak of the coronavirus.



Malaysia resumed domestic flights from yesterday while Thailand will begin domestic flights tomorrow.



India will also resume domestic flights from the 4th of May.



Domestic flights in Indonesia are scheduled to start on the 7th of May and domestic flights will be restored from May 16th in the Philippines.



Vietnam has also commenced domestic flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, two of its largest cities.



Australia has decided to increase the number of flights to Melbourne and Sydney, the world's busiest cities, from five domestic flights per hour to seven.