An+aircraft+carrying+another+group+of+students+from+India+arrives+in+the+island

A special SriLankan Airlines aircraft landed at the Katunayake airport bringing another group of Sri Lankan students who were stranded in India.

Flight Number UL 1188 arrived from the Kolkata International Airport in India.

This aircraft left the island at about 10.15 this morning for Kolkata to bring back Sri Lankan students stranded in India.

SriLankan Airlines took steps to repatriate students of this country on four previous occasions.

At the same time, they brought back students stranded in Nepal and Bangladesh as well.