Six persons injured - Bus falls into a lagoon in Jaffna (Photos)

A bus veered off the road near the Karainagar Ponnalai Bridge in Jaffna and almost fell into the lagoon. Six persons sustained injuries in the accident.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board bus plying from Karainagar to Jaffna town met with the accident this evening.

During initial investigations it was revealed that the bus nearly fell into the lagoon, unable to control its speed.

Since the bus got entangled in a water pipe, it just escaped falling completely into the lagoon.

Those who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Jaffna Hospital.



