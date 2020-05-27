14+of+the+Coronavirus+infected+persons+identified+so+far+are+persons+addicted+to+drugs

Police state that 14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far in Sri Lanka are persons who are addicted to drugs.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the virus has spread to the Nagalagam Street and Gunasinghepura areas through these drug users.

He also said that people living in apartments, flats and in congested clusters in the area around Colombo should be watchful of the spread of the virus.

He stressed that if an outsider tries to stay in the apartments and these areas they should not be allowed to do so.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to be vigilant of outsiders entering residential areas seeking refuge and to inform the police and the health authorities regarding any such persons.

He said that if accommodation is provided to outsiders, action will be taken against the homeowners under the quarantine law.

Speaking further DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the main objective of this program is to prevent the creation of clusters of infected persons especially through those who are addicted to drugs.

The DIG pointed out that social distancing is also crucial in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that the public should come out of the houses only to purchase essential food items or medicines when curfew is relaxed.