Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 653 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Kurunegala has emerged as the district with the fifth highest number of patients in the country.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 653

Recovered and discharged - 139

Active cases - 507

New Cases for the day - 04

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 20