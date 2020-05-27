'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Gampaha today.

Several monks, clergy and several matrons of the elder’s homes expressed their views on the program.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, continued today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, will be continued today. Accordingly, the Jude Elders’ Home in Negombo and the Sethsewana Elders' Home in Thawalampitiya, Mirigama were disinfected today.

Elder’s Homes that require this service can contact on 077 303 5930.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the Attorney General's Department, the Sri Lanka Bar Association head office and the Criminal records division were disinfected.

Meanwhile in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative, healthcare protective kits were provided to the staff of the Minuwangoda Base Hospital and the Kiribathgoda base hospital today.