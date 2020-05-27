සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The period of the Interim budget of LKR 1474 billion expires today (Video)

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 22:38

The+period+of+the+Interim+budget+of+LKR+1474+billion+expires+today+%28Video%29

All Members of the 8th Parliament that was dissolved have been summoned for a meeting by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to Temple Trees on Monday, to discuss the current situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has said that he approves the request made by the opposition to reconvene the 8th parliament.

Karu Jayasuriya issued a tweet, after a group of opposition political party leaders made a joint request to the President to reconvene the parliament.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has stated in the twitter message that the “opposition parties’ joint letter requesting the President to reconvene the Parliament is timely and well-intended. As the Speaker of the dissolved Parliament, I endorse this proposal. If reconvened, that Parliament's Speaker should be the guardian to ensure its constructive role”.

However, in a tweet on the 23rd, the former Speaker said “While fighting Covid-19, Sri Lanka does not want another constitutional crisis. Therefore, rumours that I would reconvene the Parliament unilaterally are false. All efforts must be taken by the Executive to avert a crisis. In a dispute, I am bound to uphold judiciary’s decision”.

He rejected reports that he would unilaterally reconvene parliament. The Speaker of the House also stated that he had no intention of recalling Parliament and creating a crisis during the constitutional council meeting.

However, all the Opposition members of Parliament which was dissolved have been summoned for a special discussion by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss the current situation.

The discussion is scheduled to take place at Temple Trees on Monday at 10.00 am.

Meanwhile, due to the inability to present the budget with the last presidential election, the Vote-on-Account was passed by a Resolution of Parliament on 23 October 2019 by the previous government to cover the government expenses of the first 4 months of the year 2020 from a budget of LKR 1474 billion.

The period of the Vote-on-Account passed by a Resolution of Parliament on 23 October 2019 expires today.

Therefore, at the moment when parliament is dissolved, can the president continue to spend money from the Consolidated Fund?

Meanwhile, thoughts were expressed at the press conference called to inform Cabinet Decisions today.



Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.