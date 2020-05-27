The period of the Interim budget of LKR 1474 billion expires today (Video)

All Members of the 8th Parliament that was dissolved have been summoned for a meeting by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to Temple Trees on Monday, to discuss the current situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has said that he approves the request made by the opposition to reconvene the 8th parliament.

Karu Jayasuriya issued a tweet, after a group of opposition political party leaders made a joint request to the President to reconvene the parliament.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has stated in the twitter message that the “opposition parties’ joint letter requesting the President to reconvene the Parliament is timely and well-intended. As the Speaker of the dissolved Parliament, I endorse this proposal. If reconvened, that Parliament's Speaker should be the guardian to ensure its constructive role”.

However, in a tweet on the 23rd, the former Speaker said “While fighting Covid-19, Sri Lanka does not want another constitutional crisis. Therefore, rumours that I would reconvene the Parliament unilaterally are false. All efforts must be taken by the Executive to avert a crisis. In a dispute, I am bound to uphold judiciary’s decision”.

He rejected reports that he would unilaterally reconvene parliament. The Speaker of the House also stated that he had no intention of recalling Parliament and creating a crisis during the constitutional council meeting.

However, all the Opposition members of Parliament which was dissolved have been summoned for a special discussion by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss the current situation.

The discussion is scheduled to take place at Temple Trees on Monday at 10.00 am.

Meanwhile, due to the inability to present the budget with the last presidential election, the Vote-on-Account was passed by a Resolution of Parliament on 23 October 2019 by the previous government to cover the government expenses of the first 4 months of the year 2020 from a budget of LKR 1474 billion.

The period of the Vote-on-Account passed by a Resolution of Parliament on 23 October 2019 expires today.

Therefore, at the moment when parliament is dissolved, can the president continue to spend money from the Consolidated Fund?

Meanwhile, thoughts were expressed at the press conference called to inform Cabinet Decisions today.