Dissolved parliament, cannot be re-convened - President informs the opposition

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informs the opposition that the dissolved parliament, cannot be re-convened.



This was in response to a joint proposal sent to the President on the 26th April with the signatures of the leaders of the main political parties of the opposition.

The letter had been addressed to the former opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa with the signature of the Presidents secretary, P.B Jayasundara.

The letter further notes that the opposition dwells in a narrow political agenda when the government is committed to safeguarding the lives of the people during the outbreak of the coronavirus. The letter further notes that the steps taken by the opposition, is being inconsiderate of the health and other government services as well as the security forces for their unwavering support for containing the pandemic.

The letter states that the dissolving of parliament takes place either after its tenure of 5 years or during an instance the president dissolves parliament and accordingly, it was dissolved on the 2nd of March by the president. As a result, the president stresses that a dissolved parliament cannot be reconvened.