Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 23:15

The funeral of the late Rishi Kapoor, a veteran film director and producer of Indian cinema, was held in Mumbai this afternoon. Rishi Kapoor passed away today at a Mumbai hospital and was 67 years old. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a successful treatment for over a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Nethu Kapoor and son, Bollywood's popular actor Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also present.

Indian media reported that Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were among those who attended the funeral.

Rishi Kapoor, a son of Indian actor Raj Kapoor, entered the cinema industry as a child actor in 1970. with "Mera Naam Joker" directed by his father. Bobby Kapoor & Sons and Nagina are some of the films that had immense popularity.

Rishi Kapoor (4 September 1952 – 30 April 2020) was an actor, director and producer in Hindi cinema. He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. Rishi Kapoor’s first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974.

Before his death he played leading roles in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, of which 36 were box office hits. He won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in 2011, and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017.





