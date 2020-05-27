Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 663

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 663 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Meanwhile 15 patients have fully recovered from their coronavirus infection and have been discharged from hospitals, increasing the country total for recoveries to 154.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 663

Recovered and discharged - 154

Active cases - 502

New Cases for the day - 14

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 157

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23