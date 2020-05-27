Weather+forecast+Friday+01+May-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night, according to the statement issued by the Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre.



Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.