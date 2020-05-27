Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 665 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 665
Recovered and discharged - 154
Active cases - 504
New Cases for the day - 02
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 157
- Kalutara 65
- Gampaha 47
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 23
|
Date
|
New cases since 20 April
|
01-May
|
02*
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33