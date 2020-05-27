Russian Prime Minister tested positive for covid-19 - suspends duties

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday (30 April) that he tested positive for the new coronavirus and is temporarily suspending duties in office, becoming the most recent head of government to contract the disease, and the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected according to foreign media reports.

His positive test came on the same day that Russia recorded a record 7,099 cases, taking the total number of infections to 106,498. Meanwhile 1,073 deaths have been reported in Russia due to the covid-19 infection.

PM Mishustin, a 54-year old former tax chief, was given the role of prime minister in January and has been actively involved in Russia's handling of the epidemic, according to foreign media reports.



The Prime Minister informed President Vladimir Putin that he will self-isolate.