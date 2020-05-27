සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

COVID – 19 control programme should be strengthened – President to the Task Force

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 8:37

President Gotabaya Rakapaksa reiterates that COVID- 19 control activities should be strengthened by identifying and correcting shortcomings and omissions during a discussion with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 prevention held at the Presidential Secretariat today (30) .

While commending everyone including health and security personnel who contributed to this achievement President said the momentum should continue. President also pointed out the need to formulate a specific plan deviating from the old practice when dealing with distinctive groups and people living in clusters.

President said a comprehensive study needs to be conducted to explore the possibility of utilizing indigenous medicine to boost immunity. Researches are already underway under the guidance of indigenous and Western physicians.

President stressed that extra vigilance is needed in monitoring the adherence to the recommendations prescribed the Government for state sector entities when they resume work.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa explained in detail about the importance of maintaining the mental well-being of children during the curfew period.

A total of 21,000 PCR tests have been conducted so far and only 3% out of this figure has been confirmed as infected. Doctors pointed out this is a positive aspect of the quarantine process. Domestic production of testing kits in order to increase daily tests has already commenced. This marks a remarkable achievement by our health sector. 

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, Secretary Defence Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardene, Commanders of Tri-Forces, Acting IGP, medical consultants and the members of the Task Force were also present during the discussion.

