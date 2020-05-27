'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo and Kalutara today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will cover the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Meanwhile, several programs including the disinfection of public places, the donation of protective clothing and equipment, along with the operation of ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’, continued yesterday.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, was carried out yesterday. Accordingly, the Jude Elders’ Home in Negombo and the Sethsewana Elders' Home in Thawalampitiya, Mirigama were disinfected.

Elder’s Homes that require this service can contact on 077 303 5930.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will be conducted today.

Accordingly, the Maradana Technical College is to be disinfected, while healthcare protective kits required for the coronavirus preventive work will be provided to the officers of the Panagoda Army Camp.