Display the Buddhist flag during the Vesak week - Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs

The Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs requests the public to display the Buddhist flag in all public, semi governmental and private institutions as well as in homes and vehicles during the Vesak week which commences on the 4th.



The Secretary of the Ministry Bandula Harischandra made this statement participating at a discussion held at the Media Ministry yesterday with regard to this year's special Vesak program.



Speaking further he said four special stamps which included Buddhist paintings are to be issued by the Postal Department on the 6th.