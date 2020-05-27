Friday 01 May : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,308,233 while 234,105 patients have died due to the virus infection. Meanwhile, 1,042,826 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,031,302 active patients around the world including 50,944 reported to be in critical condition. Russia is the eight country to report over 100,00 deaths.

Russia

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was temporarily stepping down to recover. The number of infected patients in Russia is now over 100,000.

USA

Meanwhile, as the White House economic restriction guidance expired yesterday, after two weeks in place, half of all US states forged ahead with easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses in hopes of reviving coronavirus-stricken commerce. The number of known infections for the nation is well past one million confirmed cases, including at least 62,000 deaths, well beyond the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

Italy

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said some Italian regions might be able to unwind coronavirus restrictions more rapidly than others but warned local authorities against rushed, unilateral rollbacks. Italy has the highest infections reported in Europe, and has introduced some of the world's toughest lockdown measures, which look certain to tip the fragile economy into a deep recession.

United Kingdom

Britain now has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 26, 711 deaths. The UK's number of confirmed cases rose by 6,032 to 171,253 yesterday.

Spain

Spain reported another 268 people who have died from the coronavirus, the lowest daily number since March 20 as the country prepares to ease its tough lockdown measures. The figures from the health ministry bring the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Spain to 24, 543 - the fourth-highest after the US, Italy and Britain.

France

France reported 289 coronavirus deaths yesterday, a drop of more than 100 from the previous day, as well as another decline in the number of patients in intensive care. Top health official Jerome Salomon said the increase brought the country's total death toll to 24,376, the world's fifth highest figure.

Global death count

Around the world 234,105 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 63,861 deaths. The United Kingdom has the third highest reported death count in the world.

