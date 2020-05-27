World+Food+Program+launches+a+humanitarian+air+services+for+developing+countries+affected+by+covid-19

The World Food Program yesterday launched a humanitarian air services for developing countries affected by the global covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, a Boeing 757 cargo flight left Belgium’s Liege Airport on Thursday evening loaded with 16 tonnes of medical supplies, including masks, gloves, medicines and syringes for the West African country of Burkina Faso

World Food Program Humanitarian Assistance Program is expected to operate around 350 flights per month. Nine airports including, the other hub airports such Accra, Addis Ababa, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Panama City, Shanghai, Subang and two in Dubai will be used for this purpose.

The World Food Program stated that it hopes to cover over 120 countries in the future, providing face masks, gloves, medicines, syringes and medical equipment..