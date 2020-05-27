සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

China and USA entangled in a diplomatic impasse on UN Security council resolution on cessation of hostilities

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 12:58

United States and China are entangled in a diplomatic dispute over a UN Security Council draft resolution calling for a 90-day humanitarian pause in conflicts worldwide in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal calls for a 90-day suspension of   amid a global epidemic of cowardice, which calls for a 90-day suspension.

It calls for a 90-day humanitarian pause to bring aid to the most vulnerable populations caught in conflicts around the globe, including in places such as Afghanistan and Yemen.

It has also backed a request by UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez on March 23 to cease hostilities. However, China has objected to the proposal since it makes no reference to the World Health Organization's activities.

According to foreign meida reports, China is insisting on a mention of the World Health Organization in the text, while the United States does not want it. 

US President Donald Trump has also suspended US funding for the WHO citing that the WHO has not taken sufficient transparent steps in eradicating the covid-19 global pandemic.

