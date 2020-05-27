A shining example from Polonnaruwa - A woman who has won the battle in the face of drought and wild elephants

On the day when the world commemorates the workers, we have received a report from Polonnaruwa about a strong resilient woman who cultivates everything that is required for the household in her home garden despite the threat of wild elephants and regular drought in the area.

She is a 38-year-old mother of three from Mahindagama in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.

Her garden, made of compost and fertilizer using aquatic plants from the lakes and other waste material has given her a fertile ground and a productive yield.

Another specialty of this garden is the cultivation of herbs, including the upcountry and low country vegetables.

She told us that she had built this garden on the instructions of the Mahaweli B Zone Residential Business Management Office.