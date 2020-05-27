Police+personnel+leave+cancellation+extended+until+15+May+

The cancellation period of leave for all police personnel has been extended until May 15.
Due to the prevailing situation in the country with the expansion of the coronavirus, the police officers' leave was cancelled until April 30.
However, considering the prevailing situation, the period of cancellation has been extended.
The police media division said that this decision has been taken also considering the possibility of migrating from district to district through the leave periods.
