Covid-19 infected people reported in India crosses 35,000 - 1,993 reported in a day

In the past 24 hours, there have been 1,993 cases of new coronavirus persons diagnosed in India, this is the highest number ever recorded within a day.
Accordingly, the number of coronavirus infections in India has now increased to 35,043.
India has reported also reported 1,147 coronavirus deaths with 73 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Accordingly, the number of coronavirus infections in India has now increased to 35,043.
India has reported also reported 1,147 coronavirus deaths with 73 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.