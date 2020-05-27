One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 666

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 666 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Director General of Health Services, Dr Anil Jasinghe states that nine (09) out of the 16 new Covid- 19, infected patients reported today prior to this were Navy personnel from the Welisara camp while five (05) were from the Suduwella area, who were under quarantine.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 666

Recovered and discharged - 154

Active cases - 505

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 157

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23