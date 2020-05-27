Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 668

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 668 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data (30 April figures to be updated, and daily totals to be adjusted accordingly for 30 Arpil and 01 May)
Total confirmed cases – 668
Recovered and discharged - 154
Active cases - 507
New Cases for the day - 05
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 158
- Kalutara 65
- Gampaha 47
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 23