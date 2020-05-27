Heat+warning+in+several+areas+while+thundershowers+with+lightning+in+other+areas

Job sites: Stay hydrated and takes breaks in the shade as often as possible.

Indoors: Check up on the elderly and the sick.

Vehicles: Never leave children unattended.

Outdoors: Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

Dress: Wear lightweight and white or light colored clothing.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

The Department of Meteorology states that the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘ExtremeCaution’ level at some places in Eastern, North-western and North-central, Southern and Western provinces and Mannar, Vauniya, Mullaitivu, Killinochchi and Monaragala districts.During this time heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. Continuing activity could result in heat stroke.The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:The Department of Meteorology also states that severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in North-western, North-central, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Uva provinces and Mannar, Vavuniya and Mulativu districts in the evening or night.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.The Department of Meteorology advises that people should: