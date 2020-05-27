Manning+Market+request+risk+groups+to+refrain+from+coming

The General Traders Association of the manning market has requested that the elderly, pregnant women and persons with various medical conditions identified as risk groups of the new coronavirus to refrain from coming to the Manning Market in Colombo.
Chairman of the association Lal Hettige stated that it is compulsory to follow the health advice, including social distancing, when visiting the Manning Market, which is open only to wholesalers.
