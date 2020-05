A foreign-made hand grenade found in an old warehouse in the Achchmale Aru Saltern area in Puttalam, has been defused with the intervention of the Special Task Force.

The bomb was discovered following a tip off received by intelligence officials.

Subsequent to making submission by the police to the Puttalam Magistrate's Court, permission was granted by court to the special task force to defuse the hand grenade. Therefore, the hand grenade was defused in a vacant land.