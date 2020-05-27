සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNP to attend discussion with Prime minister on Monday- JVP to refrain, Sajith faction and TNA doubtful

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 19:46

UNP+to+attend+discussion+with+Prime+minister+on+Monday-+JVP+to+refrain%2C+Sajith+faction+and+TNA+doubtful

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has informed that his party and their former parliamentarians including himself would not participate in the meeting called by the Prime Minister at Temple Trees this Monday.

In a letter addressed to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, former MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that having discussions with former MPs instead reconvening parliament to discuss ways and means to fight the coronavirus is useless.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara told our news team that his party will discuss the matter with its coalition parties and inform whether they are participating at the meeting.

However, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Hiru news team that all of the former MPs in their party would participate in the forthcoming meeting at Temple trees on Monday.

At the same time TNA media spokesman, M.A. Sumanthiran said that his party has not taken a decision as at yet in this regard.

The former parliamentarians of all political parties have been invited to this meeting to be held at Temple Trees on Monday.

Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.