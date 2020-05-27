The nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India will be further extended by two more weeks, after 4th May, according to the Indian media reports.

This is the second time that the lockdown has been extended in India and the home ministry announced new guidelines based on the demarcation of the country into the different zones. India demarcated zones as red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

Media reports state, that there will be considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones. However, some bans are supposed to apply across the country, regardless of the grading based on zones.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes, hospitality services including hotels and restaurants, cinema halls, malls, shopping centres, gyms and sports complexes will also stay shut.



Meanwhile, travel by air, rail, metro and movement across states by road will remain banned unless approved by the authorities.

The reports all state that non-essential activities will be banned between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am while social, political, cultural and religious gatherings and places of worship will also be prohibited closed.