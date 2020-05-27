Resumption+of+civilian+life+and+office+work+to+commence+on+May+11+

A press release issued by the President’s Media Division states that while the curfew is in force in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, the resumption of normalcy in civilian life and state and private sector activities will commence on Monday, May 11.



The communique further states that the public and private sector institutions should be open from Monday onwards to restore normalcy in civilian life, and to revive the economy of the country, including the continuous provision of essential services.

The Heads of Departments have been informed to make necessary arrangements and plan out their operations for the service needs.

The statement issued by the President’s Media Division, states that the heads of institutions should ensure compliance to guidelines laid down by the Director General of Health Services and Heads of Health for the control the covid 19 pandemic.



Heads of State organizations including Departments, Corporations and Boards have the freedom to decide who should report to work and their number. The private sector entities are reqquired to open for work at 10.00 am daily.

As a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus the public should stop unnecessarily coming to roads and gathering at various other places.



Buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees who are reporting for work.



Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work are being requested to stay home to assist in the prevention of covid -19.

People should leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines and will need to strictly follow the Coronavirus prevention measures endorsed by health authorities.



The President’s Media Division stated that the curfew permits issued by the police authorities are valid only if the driver and the passengers are wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, in all districts except Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam districts, the curfew will be enforced from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am until Wednesday, 6th May.

The President’s Media Division stated that the curfew which will be imposed in all districts except Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam districts at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, 6th May will continue until 5.00 am on Monday, 11th May.



