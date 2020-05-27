The heroes of the street continue work on labour day (Video)

With the passing away of yet another labour day, this report is about the heartbeat of the working people of this country.

Even though today is a holiday for the workers, a working group in Sri Lanka hit the streets today as usual.

It was to fulfill their duties.

Many of them had forgotten that it was Labour Day because it was more important to have earn a living than take a holiday today.

We met two women who were trying to make the city of Colombo and Kandy look beautiful on Labour Day.

With the spread of covid-19, people all over the country are still at home, yet this oppressed and suffering group with beautiful hearts continue their work. They shared their thoughts with us today.