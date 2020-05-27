සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Can do 3,000 PCR tests a day if required - Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 23:02

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that if the need arises, it is possible to increase the number of PCR tests performed per day to 3000.

He added that since the university system is also conducting these tests, it is possible to increase the number of tests conducted daily.

The Director General of Health Services stated that he was satisfied with the results of the tests carried out from the various PCR kits including the ones donated from China, since the results are being continuously checked for accuracy.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that one of the main factors that will be responsible for the control of the virus is the continued compliance to the health guidelines by the public and following the advice of the health authorities properly.

Yesterday, 1397 PCR tests have been conducted.

However, the Director General of the Health Services states that the number of cases reported positive from the tests that are carried out is still a small percentage.  

He further stated that there is a large number of investigations being carried out in the Western Province and PCR tests are being carried out by identifying different risk groups.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that even though the coronavirus situation in the Western Province was under control, it is not possible to say that it is controlled 100%.

The Director General of Health Services added that he can responsibly state that the health services have not lost control of the situation.

