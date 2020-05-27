සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

We have not wasted time on global efforts to combat the covid-19 virus - WHO

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 11:18

We+have+not+wasted+time+on+global+efforts+to+combat+the+covid-19+virus+-+WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has not wasted time on global efforts to combat the covid-19 virus.

The head of the organization, Tedros Adanam Gabrielius, said that on January 30, they reconvened the Emergency Committee and after receiving their advice, because of the new information gathered they had a consensus, WHO declared a global public health emergency – WHO’s highest level of alarm.

At the time, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China when WHO declared the highest level of international emergency.

From the beginning, WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond and to warn the world.

he said that "We sounded the alarm early, and we sounded it often. We said repeatedly that the world had a window of opportunity to prepare and to prevent widespread community transmission".


Currently, the worldwide, number of infected covid-19 patients have crossed 3.4 million and the death toll is more than 239,500. 

65,753 deaths were reported from the United States, where 1,131,000 were infected.

In the meantime, India has extended the lockdown restrictions for two weeks.

These restrictions, which came into effect on March 25, were extended to May 4, after a 21-day period. This is a further extension for the 4th of May. However, India is also planning to partially open areas where the virus has been controlled. Under the new regulations, Indians cannot leave the house unless it is a matter of necessity from 7.00 pm to 7.00 am.
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Consideration of petitions against the date of elections commences for the seventh day
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 11:13

Hearing of petitions against the Gazette Notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Gazette Notification issued by the Election... Read More

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Former MP Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to be transferred to Magistrate's court
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:50

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered to transfer former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne's bail application to Magistrate's Court... Read More

An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
An aircraft carrying 160 workers leave for South Korea from Mattala
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 - 10:53

One hundred and sixty workers who returned to the country from South Korea with the Coronavirus outbreak, left for that country at dawn this morning from... Read More



Trending News

Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
26 May 2020
Minister Arumugam Thondaman has passed way (Video)
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
26 May 2020
Four ambulances carrying coronavirus infected patients meet with an accident at Kendalanda, Homagama (Video)
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
26 May 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrives at the Thalangama hospital after the announcement of Minister Thondaman's death (Video)
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
26 May 2020
Sixty-nine (69) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,278
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)
27 May 2020
The final request made by late Minister Thondaman when he met Prime Minister Mahinda (video)

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.