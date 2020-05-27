We have not wasted time on global efforts to combat the covid-19 virus - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has not wasted time on global efforts to combat the covid-19 virus.The head of the organization, Tedros Adanam Gabrielius, said that on January 30, they reconvened the Emergency Committee and after receiving their advice, because of the new information gathered they had a consensus, WHO declared a global public health emergency – WHO’s highest level of alarm.

At the time, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China when WHO declared the highest level of international emergency.

From the beginning, WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond and to warn the world.

he said that "We sounded the alarm early, and we sounded it often. We said repeatedly that the world had a window of opportunity to prepare and to prevent widespread community transmission".

Currently, the worldwide, number of infected covid-19 patients have crossed 3.4 million and the death toll is more than 239,500.65,753 deaths were reported from the United States, where 1,131,000 were infected.In the meantime, India has extended the lockdown restrictions for two weeks.These restrictions, which came into effect on March 25, were extended to May 4, after a 21-day period. This is a further extension for the 4th of May. However, India is also planning to partially open areas where the virus has been controlled. Under the new regulations, Indians cannot leave the house unless it is a matter of necessity from 7.00 pm to 7.00 am.