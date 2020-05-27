සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Local milk powder prices were increased to encourage the local dairy producer and increase production - Minister Chamal Rajapakse

Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 7:52

Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare Minister Chamal Rajapaksa says that the price of local milk powder has been increased to encourage local milk powder companies and dairy farmers in order to increase production.

The Minister pointed out that there is not enough liquid milk available for the production of milk powder.

The local dairy farmer was providing milk to the milk importers since there was a lower price for local milk powder while the price of imported milk powder was higher.

However, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa stated that permission has been given to local milk powder manufacturers to increase their prices equal to that of the imported brands.

The relevant price revision has been approved following a request made by the local milk powder companies Milco, Pelwatta and Nestle to the Finance Ministry through the Agriculture Ministry.

Accordingly, the Consumer Affairs Authority has sent a letter to the local milk powder companies permitting them to increase the price with effect from the 28th of this month.

Accordingly, the prices of locally manufactured powdered milk will be increased effective April 28th.

However, Government Printer Gangani Liyanage said that no such a gazette in this regard is released as yet.

