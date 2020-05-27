Saturday 02 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,400,830 while 239,592 patients have died due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, 1,081,599 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,079,639 active patients around the world including 51,355 reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,131,280

Spain 242,988

Italy 207,428

United Kingdom 177,454

France 167,346

Germany 164,077

Turkey 122,392

Russia 114,431

Global death count

Around the world 239,592 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 65,766 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 65,766

Italy 28,236

UK 27,510

Spain 24,824

France 24,594

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 02/05/2020.