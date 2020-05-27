Post offices will not be open in areas where there is curfew, but will open in curfew relaxed areas

Post Master General, Ranjith Ariyaratne stated that since the curfew is in effect in the Western province and the Puttalam District, post offices will not be opened in those areas on the 4th.

When inquired by the Hiru news team, he said that post offices would be opened in areas where curfew has been relaxed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Joint Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara told the Hiru news team that a decision will be taken today as to whether postal duties will be carried out in other districts as well.

The Joint Postal Trade Unions Front had stated previously, that the post offices and sub post had not been disinfected and that the employees have not received proper protective equipment.